Facts, fiction behind solar eclipse

HOUSTON - Sometimes, in separating fact from fiction, you run into a gray area, that point of superstition or faithful belief.

When researching the eclipse and what it means to cultures across the world, you’ll find some people believe hungry demons, thieving dogs or an angry sun is thought to cause a solar eclipse.

Houston Alchemist, Dr. Sharkahang Zoolo, sees Monday’s eclipse a little differently.

“I think the cosmic energy in the universe will be tripled or quadrupled, since the moon and the sun are coming together,” said Zoolo as he practiced yoga in Memorial Park. “So if you’re looking for a job, you’re looking for an opportunity, so this the time you want to make sure you’re intentions are very, very clear."



On Facebook, Fernando Ybarra asked us to find out what Native Americans think about a solar eclipse. We discovered the Navajos believe viewing the eclipse could result in spiritual and health problems. Navajos warn against eating, sleeping or being out in the sun during Monday’s eclipse.

In parts of India, people will fast on Monday, because they believe any food cooked during the eclipse will be poisonous and impure.

“Different cultures have different belief systems,” Zoolo said.

In some Latino cultures, pregnant women and children are asked to stay indoors during the eclipse, for the sake of the child still developing. In Italy, it’s thought that flowers planted during an eclipse will be brighter and more colorful.

“My own culture, this is the time to believe that bountiful stars are born. You can actually conceive a bounty star, a savior, someone who comes and actually revolutionizes the world,” Zoolo said. “Any birth on Monday is actually encouraged. People should have maybe more sex so they can give birth to mountain stars.”



While the idea of conceiving or birthing a baby during the eclipse is interesting, there is no scientific proof an eclipse can affect a person’s behavior or the environment.

