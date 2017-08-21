Crowds flock to Space Center Houston for eclipse

More than 3,000 people turned out at Space Center Houston Monday there to see the eclipse. (Janelle Bludau photo)

HOUSTON - The solar eclipse was one of the most anticipated events of the year, and it drew quite a crowd to Space Center Houston.

More than 3,000 people turned out there to see history. Through eclipse glasses, pinhole projections and even sun-spotters, they got to watch as the moon’s shadow took over the sun.

“The sun is yellowish orange and then the moon is covering it!" said 7-year-old Ishita Banda.

People lined up outside the space center more than an hour early just to see it with their own eyes..

Future astronauts even here catching a look 👀 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/DgHAMBShqg — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 21, 2017

“Wow. That’s cool how the moon goes over the sun. It’s really nice," one watcher said.

Even Vivianna Maldonado, who’s visually impaired, got a chance to experience the rare event through specially made depictions and an app called Eclipse Soundscape.

“Drag here towards the earth, you'll feel a bumpy line, and this is supposed to be the umbra," Maldonado said. “This bumpy line right here. This is the path of totality.”

It’s an experience her mother says Vivianna would’ve never had on her own.

“That’s one of the things we love because you don’t realize what they’re missing because we have full sight right," Veronica Maldonado said.









