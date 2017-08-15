An optometrist's advice on watching the Solar Eclipse

Photo: Rob Stothard, Getty Images (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

If you're planning on watching the total solar eclipse on August 21, you will need some eye protection.



A local optometrist, ReeDee Granado-Chaney, OD, of Eye Associates of Grapevine, has a few tips that comes from the American Optometric Association.

Do not look directly at the sun without eye protection, even for a short period of time

Approved solar eclipse viewers must meet international standards ISO 12312-2

There are 4 manufacturers who produce them

Do not use: sunglasses, smoked glass, unfiltered telescopes/magnifiers/binoculars

Inspect the solar eclipse filters for defects or damage. If they're damaged, do not use

Supervise children during use of the solar filters

Children can easily squirm around the viewers, so consider building a pinhole projector to watch the eclipse

If you experience any vision problems following the eclipse, visit your Doctor of Optometry

