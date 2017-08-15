An optometrist's advice on watching the Solar Eclipse

If you're planning on watching the total solar eclipse on August 21, you will need some eye protection.
A local optometrist, ReeDee Granado-Chaney, OD, of Eye Associates of Grapevine, has a few tips that comes from the American Optometric Association.
- Do not look directly at the sun without eye protection, even for a short period of time
- Approved solar eclipse viewers must meet international standards ISO 12312-2
- There are 4 manufacturers who produce them
- Do not use: sunglasses, smoked glass, unfiltered telescopes/magnifiers/binoculars
- Inspect the solar eclipse filters for defects or damage. If they're damaged, do not use
- Supervise children during use of the solar filters
- Children can easily squirm around the viewers, so consider building a pinhole projector to watch the eclipse
- If you experience any vision problems following the eclipse, visit your Doctor of Optometry
RELATED: 'Eclipse blindness' is a real thing
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs