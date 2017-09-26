East Texas man kidnapped in Yemen

Danny's brother Ron holds up a picture of Danny during his wedding.

KILGORE - An East Texas family is asking for prayers tonight, after learning their loved one was kidnapped in Yemen.

Danny Lavone Burch, 63, of White Oak, was kidnapped Saturday in Yemen's capitol city of Sana'a. His wife told the New York Times he was kidnapped while taking his kids to school.

Burch's youngest brother Ron says he moved to Yemen in the 1980's to take an oil job. He has since remarried and isolated himself away from his family.

"We just ask everyone to continue to pray for our family and respect our privacy," Ron Burch says. "We just hope he is released and safe."

Burch's wife Nadia also told the New York Times, she has not received any ransom information.

Yemen is currently in a violent civil war, where more than 10,000 people have died. The U.S. State Department issued a travel warning in 2015.

Yemen is one of the eight countries on President Trump's newest travel ban.

