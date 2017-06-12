East Austin pastor arrested for alleged sexual assault of child

Ruben Garcia

AUSTIN, Texas -- An East Austin pastor has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ruben Garcia, 59, is an associate pastor at the Betania Baptist Church located on Tillery Street.

An arrest warrant was issued for him after he was investigated by the Nueces County Sheriff's Office in Corpus Christi in late 2015. According to a document, Garcia sexually assaulted a child on Christmas Day of 2015.

An additional warrant was issued for Garcia based on an investigation undertaken in early 2016. That warrant charges him with two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact for offenses that allegedly happened on Feb. 15, 2016.

He was arrested at a residence in Buda.

He is currently in jail with a bond set at $300,000.

