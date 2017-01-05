KHOU
Driver killed after hitting garbage truck in Montgomery County

One person was killed after hitting a garbage truck on FM 1484 in Montgomery County Thursday evening.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:46 PM. CST January 05, 2017

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed in an accident in Montgomery County Thursday evening, according to state troopers on the scene.

We're told a driver in a Toyota Corolla hit a garbage truck head on while traveling east on FM 1484.

The man was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. 

The garbage truck veered off the road and into a field. The two workers inside the truck were not injured, troopers said.

 


