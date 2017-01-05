Driver killed after hitting garbage truck in Montgomery County

The Toyota Corolla can be seen smashed after the accident Thursday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed in an accident in Montgomery County Thursday evening, according to state troopers on the scene.

We're told a driver in a Toyota Corolla hit a garbage truck head on while traveling east on FM 1484.

The man was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The garbage truck veered off the road and into a field. The two workers inside the truck were not injured, troopers said.