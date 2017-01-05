Driver killed after hitting garbage truck in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed in an accident in Montgomery County Thursday evening, according to state troopers on the scene.
We're told a driver in a Toyota Corolla hit a garbage truck head on while traveling east on FM 1484.
The man was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
The garbage truck veered off the road and into a field. The two workers inside the truck were not injured, troopers said.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs