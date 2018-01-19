Don't worry gardeners, some plants can bounce back from a freeze

Spring crocuses in melting snow (Photo: standret, thinkstock images, standret)

HOUSTON - The freeze may be over but for many homeowners their garden cleanup has just begun.

Melinda Kanner with Buchanan's Native Plants, has been fielding phone calls from Houstonians asking for advice - plant, tree and flower advice.

“In Houston, people don't want to tolerate ugliness,” said Kanner, “so they want to know what they should prune and how much they can prune.”

Kanner offers these three tips:

“First thing is to uncover things that are covered because it's time for them to breathe now. Second thing is mulch and compost are always good because they protect the roots, they keep moisture in, they prevent soil erosion. Most importantly keep your sheers in your pocket until February at least or March.”

“Those Decayed pieces are now protecting the plants and once you prune then you expose new growth. So, if we have anymore weather the most tender thing will be exposed again.” she said.

Kanner explained that even though gardens may look damaged, that’s not necessarily the case.

“Most everything in Houston is root hearty which means even if it took a hit it will come back.” Kanner said.

For anyone who did not take cold weather precautions, tropicals probably won’t survive.

“Tropicals need to be covered or protected. Annuals, the blossoming flowers that people change seasonally, those probably did perish.” she said.

Palms are also freeze-sensitive and in a few weeks if they are brown, mushy or seeping, most likely perished too.

Tropicals should not be replanted until mid February.

The good news is most shrubs, roses, perennials, foxtail fern and citrus should be ok.

“Limes should be OK if they were covered, even if they weren’t, they will probably be all right. Oranges and satsumas, grapefruit… these are all very hearty.” Kanner said.

So remember, this weekend wilted and brown does not mean cut down.

“Don't despair and even if your yard looks like this,” Kanner said pointing to wilted plants and flowers, “be patient with it. Nature's tough stuff, you know?”

