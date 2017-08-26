Don't call 911 unless your life is in danger

Emergency officials in Houston are urging everyone not to call 911 unless your life is in danger. They are overwhelmed with calls and need to keep the lines open for life-threatening emergencies.
"We're affecting multiple rescues throughout the city to try and help people get out," said an emergency official.
He said the rescues include people in vehicles and in their homes.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
