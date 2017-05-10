Don Hill to be released from prison

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chase suspect crashes into house, injures deputy
-
76-year-old woman punched and carjacked
-
Conrad Hilton ordered to come to Houston psychiatric hospital
-
Georgia couple adopts 7 siblings
-
Prime suspect in murder mystery still on the run 30 years later
-
KVUE Defenders: Parents of UT stabbing suspect
-
HPD officer charged with DWI
-
Missing Pieces: Natasha Atchley
-
Houston rapist, murderer gets death row reprieve
-
Video shows cuffed inmate being beaten
More Stories
-
2-alarm fire destroys apartments in NW HoustonMay 11, 2017, 4:39 a.m.
-
Chase suspect crashes into house, injures deputyMay 10, 2017, 5:31 p.m.
-
Convicted rapist, murderer to get off death rowMay 10, 2017, 9:26 a.m.