Dogs targeted by meat mixed with glass

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
VERIFY: Dead bull shark found in Trinity River
-
Who is the suspect is 79-year-old's murder?
-
Lightning strike kills 10 head of cattle
-
Motorcycle rider killed in crash with car
-
VERIFY: Are 'Fixer Upper' rumors true?
-
That old house next to Minute Maid Park
-
Raw: Burglar steals $200,000 in watches from Macy's Galleria store
-
VERIFY: Wearing headphones while driving illegal?
-
Downtown building vacant for nearly 20 years considered dangerous
More Stories
-
HCSO: Teen dies after car slams into guardrail on…Jul 13, 2017, 5:47 a.m.
-
Witnesses: Victim's girlfriend spotted leaving scene…Jul 13, 2017, 4:54 a.m.
-
HPD: Disturbance leads to fatal stabbing in Greenspoint areaJul 13, 2017, 4:51 a.m.