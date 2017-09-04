Do you need to get a tetanus shot?

Tetanus vaccination (Photo: Thinkstock)

What is tetanus and do I need to get a shot? Many have asked, so we break it down below.

Tetanus is an infection caused by bacteria. The bacteria comes from dirt, manure or dust. It gets into your body through a cut or other wound. The bacteria can also make its way in from bites and burns or dirty needles.

If you cut yourself badly without cleaning it, and then head out in floodwaters, you need to get a tetanus booster.

If you cut yourself and you took the proper steps to clean it and cover it, you are much less likely to get tetanus but a booster could still be helpful.

If you think you have tetanus, here is what you will experience: stiffness and spasms, which could include tetanus’ common name, lockjaw. These symptoms are painful and not just normal muscle soreness.

© 2017 KHOU-TV