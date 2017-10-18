List: FBI seizes dozens of items from home, cars in Sherin Mathews case

Detectives in Richardson have filed at least 30 search warrants related to the investigation of missing three-year old girl Sherin Mathews.

Search warrants obtained by WFAA reveal FBI detectives seized a variety of electronics, including five cellphones, three laptops, a tablet and a digital camera from the family home.

In total, FBI agents listed 47 items seized from the home, including trash bags, a pink blanket and pink T-shirt.

In another search warrant for the family's 2013 Acura MDX, detectives collected a floor mat, DNA swabs and a USB drive. That vehicle is at the center of the investigation as Richardson Police have said the vehicle was not at home between 4 and 5 a.m. on the morning Wesley Mathews says his daughter disappeared.

Search warrants were also conducted on two other vehicles owned by Mathews and his wife, Sini. Both indicate multiple swabs were taken from the vehicles, but detectives say the focus of their investigation remains the whereabouts of the Acura SUV.

Sherin Mathews has been missing since early on Oct. 7 when her father told Richardson Police he placed his daughter outside the family home at 3 a.m as a form of discipline for not "drinking her milk."

Mathews was arrested and charged with felony endangerment to a child and was placed on electronic ankle monitoring and surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond on Oct. 9.

Richardson Police, with the assistance of two drones from Mansfield Police and the Johnson County Office of Emergency Management, conducted a series of searches in and around Richland College on Tuesday.

List: The items seized by the FBI in the search for Sherin Mathews

Note: The laundry list of items seized at this early stage in the case may or may not be considered clues or evidence. These are items that investigators simply want to look at more closely.

Seized from home on 900 block of Sunningdale

Trash bags, shopping bag, roll of fabric

Blue string and “dark, hair-like fibers”

Piece of red plastic

iPhone with case

Desktop computer

Three laptop computers

Five cell phones

Folder with banking documents

Adoption papers

Joint banking account book

Marriage certificate

Birth certificate

Medical bills

Vacuum contents

Exam gloves

Contents of power equipment

Digital camera with adapter

Wooden spoons

Gloves and dish scrubber

Fitted sheet

Five pairs of shoes

Two pairs of boots

Tax return

Financial paperwork

Internet router

Wooden fork and spoon wall hanging

Pink T-shirt

iPad

DNA swabbing

Blanket

Changing table cover

Hair

Washer and dryer

Seized from Acura MDX

Floor mat

DNA swabs

USB drive

Interior sunroof slide cover

Seat belt

Cabin air filter

Radio module

Display monitor

Seized from family’s Lexus

Costco receipt dated Oct. 5, 2017

Driver’s side floormat

5 DNA swabs from pedals, steering wheel, gear shift, driver controls

Seized from family’s Toyota Sienna

Six DNA swabs

This story will be updated throughout the day.

© 2017 WFAA-TV