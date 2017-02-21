DHS unveils sweeping immigration enforcement plan
The Department of Homeland Security issued a sweeping set of orders Tuesday that implement President Trump's plan to increase immigration enforcement, placing the vast majority of the nation's 11 million undocumented immigrants at risk of deportation.
KHOU 12:05 PM. CST February 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Report: 3 Texans killed in Australia plane crash
-
Sex video extortion case involving teens
-
Rice students turn tables on armed robbers
-
Man and wife found dead in Galveston home
-
Surgeon sentenced life in prison
-
Residents fed up with giant sinkhole next to neighborhood trail
-
Man sets off explosive in motel parking lot
-
Hoda Kotb Adopted a Baby Girl
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
SWAT situation ends peacefully in SW Houston
More Stories
-
DHS unveils sweeping immigration enforcement planFeb 21, 2017, 9:29 a.m.
-
Tourists from Texas killed in Australia plane crashFeb 21, 2017, 4:45 a.m.
-
Family raises $50k in hopes of finding their loved…Feb 21, 2017, 11:09 a.m.