Despite the rain, works crews prepare for Super Bowl, debut new ride downtown

HOUSTON - Despite all the rain, crews are still busy downtown getting things ready for Super Bowl 51.

They even put in the set up to a new attraction Friday, called Future Flight. It is part of the "Wow" Factor for the Super Bowl Live Fan Festival.

It's a virtual reality experience that takes guests to the Red Planet and back. NASA is partnering with the NFL to help put on the attraction.

Another attraction going up is the massive Fox Sports studio set.

Discovery Green tells us they had a piece of it here for the NFL season kick-off back in September but they've now doubled it in size. There will be even be a miniature football field next to the set as well.

The NFL says it is thrilled Discovery Green is here this time around for the Super Bowl.

"We've got this green space--this 12-acre park--that sits right in front of a convention center that is connected to the actual game site by a rail line," said Barry Mandel, president of Discovery Green. "That is something they are thrilled about not even taking into account the hotels around us."

There's a Verizon store going up as well across the street from Discovery Green.

Mandel said they have officially turned the park over to the host committee and the NFL though they say there's still green space to be used by locals.

The Fox set is so massive it has be distributed across a large area due to weight--the lawn actually sits on top of a parking garage.

Festivities at Discovery Green open to the public January 28, 2017.

