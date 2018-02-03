Deputies: Woman's body found in pond in Rosharon

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, the body of a woman was found in a pond in a subdivision off Southern Oak Lane, near Texas 6 in Rosharon on Saturday.

At this point, the woman is unidentified and detectives have found no clear signs of trauma to her body.

It's unclear how the woman died, but an autopsy has been scheduled. Deputies said the woman doesn't fit the description of any missing person cases in Brazoria County.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.



© 2018 KHOU-TV