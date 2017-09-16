Deputies: Man on the run after shooting, killing wife in Baytown

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

BAYTOWN, Texas - Deputies are looking for a man who shot and killed his wife in east Harris County Saturday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:30 p.m., the man opened fire on his estranged wife inside a home in Baytown.

Deputies have not yet released a motive for the shooting.

They said two children were at the home at the time of the shooting but they were not injured. They are now safe with family members.

The suspect fled the scene in a tan colored Tahoe with license plate: DLF 3306.

Details are very limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

