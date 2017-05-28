Deputies looking for missing woman, 1-year-old grandson

One-year-old Jayden Garza (Photo: Family photo)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Deputies are looking for a woman who was reported missing with her 1-year-old grandson.

Earlene Crippin left her daughter's home with 1-year-old, Jayden Garza, on Saturday around 7 a.m.

The home is located in the 16700 block of Avenue A.

Deputies said she regularly baby sits the child but does not have permission to leave with him.

Crippin also has a history of drug abuse and may be neglecting the child, deputies said.

She was last seen in a gray 2-door Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate JKJ 6607. She was last heard from in the 7900 block of Bonair in south east Houston.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Missing Person unit at 832-547-6377 or crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

