KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Deputies looking for missing woman, 1-year-old grandson

Deputies are looking for Earlene Crippin who is missing with her one year old grandson. Deputies said Crippin has a history of drug abuse and does not have custody of the child.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 11:20 PM. CDT May 28, 2017

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Deputies are looking for a woman who was reported missing with her 1-year-old grandson.

Earlene Crippin left her daughter's home with 1-year-old, Jayden Garza, on Saturday around 7 a.m.

The home is located in the 16700 block of Avenue A. 

Deputies said she regularly baby sits the child but does not have permission to leave with him.

Crippin also has a history of drug abuse and may be neglecting the child, deputies said.

She was last seen in a gray 2-door Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate JKJ 6607. She was last heard from in the 7900 block of Bonair in south east Houston.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Missing Person unit at 832-547-6377 or crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories