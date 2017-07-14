Sinkhole forces Land O' Lakes neighborhood to evacuate

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Crews are evacuating homes in a Land O’ Lakes neighborhood due to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive destroyed two homes and crews have evacuated eight homes nearby, according to a Pasco County spokesperson.

The sinkhole has reached is still active, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Watch: Sinkhole swallows home in Pasco County

Currently evacuating 21855 Ocean Pine Dr going West to 21805 Ocean Pines Dr. 3 homes on Canal Pl are being evacuated as well. — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) July 14, 2017

Home on Ocean Pines Dr. in Land O'Lakes continues to crumble as sinkhole swallows the structure. Hole is reported to be 200 ft. wide. pic.twitter.com/IE4m2gc68q — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) July 14, 2017

Crews have rescued two dogs, and the sinkhole has reached the roadways.

The size of the hole is increasing, according to Pasco County officials.

Pasco Fire Rescue, Emergency Management, Duke Energy, Pasco building inspector and Pasco County public information officer are responding to the scene.

Refresh this story for the latest updates.

Before/After: Click here to view the property before and after the depression formed

© 2017 WTSP-TV