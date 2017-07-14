KHOU
Sinkhole forces Land O' Lakes neighborhood to evacuate

Staff , WTSP 10:12 AM. CDT July 14, 2017

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Crews are evacuating homes in a Land O’ Lakes neighborhood due to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive destroyed two homes and crews have evacuated eight homes nearby, according to a Pasco County spokesperson.

The sinkhole has reached is still active, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Watch: Sinkhole swallows home in Pasco County

 

 

Crews have rescued two dogs, and the sinkhole has reached the roadways.

The size of the hole is increasing, according to Pasco County officials.

Pasco Fire Rescue, Emergency Management, Duke Energy, Pasco building inspector and Pasco County public information officer are responding to the scene.

Before/After: Click here to view the property before and after the depression formed

