Dallas residents shamed over water usage

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria from floodwater
-
Homeowners frustrated by FEMA fund denials
-
KISS helps Kingwood students after Harvey
-
How did we get here? Wife of former NFL player recalls terrifying stop by officer
-
Houston forecast for Tuesday night
-
Getting Out: Flying out of Puerto Rico
-
The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch
-
Red Cross help seems random in many neighborhoods
-
Harris County to buy out 200-plus homes for $20M
-
Attorney to sue Arkema over chemical releases
More Stories
-
HPD officer struck during traffic stop on Southwest…Sep 27, 2017, 4:28 a.m.
-
Couple returns to Houston after surviving Hurricane…Sep 26, 2017, 11:11 p.m.
-
Baby abandoned on the side of Oklahoma interstateSep 26, 2017, 12:56 p.m.