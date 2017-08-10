KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

D-Vine Salon & Spa

Michael Kemper & Sarah Ward from D-Vine Salon & Spa treat a teacher to a back-to-school makeover before school is back in session

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:22 AM. CDT August 10, 2017

To make your appointment with D-Vine Salon & Spa call 713-523-1004.  For more information, log on to D-VineHouston.com.  
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories