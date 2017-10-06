D-Snap applications end in Harris County

Harris County residents walking to the GRB in downtown Houston to apply for the D-SNAP program. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - The doors closed Friday evening on flooded-out families looking for help in Harris County. The Texas Heath and Human Services Department handed out financial assistance on Lonestar Cards to help with food and groceries.

Friday at 7 p.m. was the deadline to apply in person for the D-SNAP program at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.



The line snaked around the building for hours. It seemed to never end, but when the doors closed a few minutes after the 7 o'clock deadline, KHOU 11 met a handful of frustrated families who couldn't get in.



"Can't get in line, everybody else is getting in line but they're not letting me in line," said John Woods.



"They had said nobody will be cut off if you're still in the line, but they did but since I don't want no confrontation I have to go," said Stephen Thoingo, who also was left outside.

As fast as state health workers rushed people in, crowds of people came out saying once you got inside the process was quick but selective.



"I didn't get assistance, I make too much money and I only lost food, about 100 dollars when the lights went out," said Margo Price, who was denied benefits.



However, to another woman, a mom with three sons, it was worth the wait. She got around $900 dollars.



"It means a lot, it means a lot, I'm unemployed, I don't have the money to try to make bills," said Dyamond Alexander, who received help.



She's felt lost since Harvey and says the state shouldn't turn it's back on anyone who needs the help.



"There's a lot of people who need the help, we need it, Houston needs it," said Alexander.

Line of people still coming in for D-SNAP benefits at GRB. There is a 7pm deadline to apply for assistance in person #KHOU11 #Harvey pic.twitter.com/Ni03JXlEVT — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) October 6, 2017

Starting on Monday, D-snap applications will begin in Galveston and Wharton counties.

At the League City Plaza and Wharton Civic Center, then the following Monday, October 16th, people in Montgomery county can start applying at the fairgrounds.

You have to apply in person to get this money.

For more information on the D-SNAP program, click here.

Doors close few min after 7pm deadline for D-SNAP help at GRB. Everyone in line got in, but few ppl told us line was cut off #Harvey #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/derNsWvme4 — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) October 7, 2017

