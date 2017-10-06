Cypress Creek EMS system teaching civilians life-saving skills

CCEMS officials train civilians during one of their training classes. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

A local emergency medical service system is showing that it stands out among others after the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Cypress Creek EMS system has been focusing on training civilians on the how-tos of proper immediate response techniques for the past year.

The system has trained hundreds of civilians in proper tourniquet techniques in the classes it offers, in addition to the thousands of other emergency aid professionals that have been trained by CCEMS.

Training focuses on “bleeding control” in the crucial first minutes after a traumatic wound is identified.

A victim can bleed to death within four minutes of a wound. The average response time for a CCEMS ambulance is eight minutes.

“The fate of the wounded rests in the hands of the person who applies the first bandage,” said CCEMS Director of Special Operations, Wren Nearly. “We now refer to those as immediate responders.”

Manufactured tourniquets cost about $35 each and can mean the difference between life and death.

Proponents of tourniquet instruction say the education is as necessary as learning CPR.

The CCEMS says it had to cancel its last public class due to Hurricane Harvey, but it hopes to schedule more in the near future. So far, there is no information on when those free classes will be held.

© 2017 KHOU-TV