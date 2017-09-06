CSFD aids in Harvey relief efforts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - An outcry of support and relief aid came from all around the state of Texas including here in College Station in the form of first responders.



One of those local agencies was the College Station Fire Department who sent two units from their stations to aid in the more than 120 engines mobilized following the Tropical Storm.



Captain Tim Hamff says when Harvey initially hit, they stayed local responding to calls in the Brazos Valley, but due to the extent of damages in the Houston area, they were eventually called into help with relief efforts.



"We were able to mobilize a unit and send it down there on Sunday evening. Then Monday we were able to send down a second unit to help folks down by the Crosby area," said Hamff.

As part of over 700 personnel dispatched across the state of Texas, the department aided in all Hazard missions. Helping with car wrecks, structure fires, medical emergencies and providing relief for stations effected by the storm.

"The ability for us to go to Harvey and help out with this did alot of things. It allowed us to help our neighbors and our other brothers and sisters in arms, and it also helped get our folks valuable experience that we may or may not ever experience in the Brazos Valley," said Hamff.



For now all of the departments personnel are back home, but Hamff says Harvey is s long term relief mission so they will be on standby to help backfill when necessary.

