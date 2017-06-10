Crowds show support of Sam Houston statue in Herman Park

Supporters of the Sam Houston statue in Herman Park on Saturday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Crowds of people showed up in support of the Sam Houston statue in Herman Park on Saturday in response to rumors on social media that a group wanted to dismantle the monument.

Some of those in attendance showed up with rifles and flags. The claims on social media were against the statue and threats were apparently made to deface or dismantle it.

The Houston Press has said the threats were put out by Facebook "trolls" who fake outrage to get people riled up.

We are working to confirm if the claims made were real or part of a hoax. Either way, the response by locals was a powerful one on Saturday.

