Young girl sexually assaulted on Woodlands jogging trail; sketch released of suspect

The victim told authorities a white man, approximately 5'8-5'11, medium build, dark colored hair, thicker eyebrows, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans attacked her on a trail near the intersection of Research Forest Drive and Capstone. (Photo: Mo Co Pct 3)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Deputy constables Tuesday released a suspect sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female on a jogging trail in The Woodlands.

The Montgomery County Constable’s Office-Precinct 3 says the crime happened March 21.

The crime was previously reported in June, but officials hope someone in the public will recognize the suspect with the release of the sketch.

The victim told authorities a white man, approximately 5'8-5'11, medium build, dark colored hair, thick eyebrows, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans attacked her on a trail near the intersection of Research Forest Drive and Capstone.

The suspect attacked the victim from behind and sexually her. The man then fled east on the jogging trail towards The Woodlands High School.

The victim described the suspect to possibly be in his late 20's and had a strong odor of cigarettes coming from his breath and person.

Anyone with information about this case or anyone with information regarding the composite sketch of this suspect is asked to contact Detective Adam Acosta at 281-364-4211 or 936-538-3414.

© 2017 KHOU-TV