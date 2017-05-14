Young boy shot in leg after gunfire outside his NE Houston home

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Men shooting a gun in the middle of a northeast Houston neighborhood shot a 9-year-old boy who was inside his home, Houston Police say.

The shooting happened around midnight Sunday on Bringhurst near Highway 59.

The child’s mom told police that three young men showed up the house looking for her 12-year-old son.

“There was some kind of argument with the occupants in the middle of the street,” said Lt. Larry Crowson. “One of the suspects pulled out a pistol and fired several shots into the residence.”

One of those bullets struck a child inside the home. Police say the boy was conscious as he was rushed to hospital. The fourth grader was shot in the leg, but the bullet managed to do damage to both of the boys ankles, according to his mom.

There were a total of four kids in the home, one as young as two, when those shots were fired, but no other injuries were reported.

The three young men were seen spotted running south from the home.

Police and family fear the suspects may return to the home.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

9YO Jabez Wiggins shot in his home after a group of guys came looking for his brother in NE HOU. He was shot once in leg

