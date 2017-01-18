Yates free on bond, will return to Houston to work

A Rhode Island judge freed Elaine Yates on personal recognizance and allowing her to return to Houston for work as long as she surrenders passportv

KENT COUNTY, RI – A Rhode Island judge freed Elaine Yates, a woman accused of child abduction, on personal recognizance and allowing her to return to Houston for work as long as she surrenders passport.

Yates said very little during arraignment in Magistrate John F. McBurney III’s courtroom a one felony charge of abduction of a child prior to a court order. It comes with a maximum of 2 years behind bars

Yates referred to herself as Liana Waldberg during hearing in Kent County Superior Court. She pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate set bail at $50,000 personal recognizance and said she can return to Houston to live and work as long as she signs a waiver of extradition and surrenders her passport to Texas Rangers.

She now has a Feb. 1 hearing for determination of attorney and a Feb. 15 pretrial conference. The judge said she does not have to come back to Rhode Island for those hearings unless he says so.

Russell Yates did not attend arraignment and to our knowledge, daughters were not present.

A friend of Yates and two cousins showed up to show their support.

