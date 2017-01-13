Wylie piano teacher accused of sexually assaulting kids

Rodgin Arpon

WYLIE, TEXAS - Police say two children have come forward and accused a Wylie piano teacher of sexual assault.

According to arrest warrants out of Collin County, the two students revealed to their mothers that they were assaulted by 45-year-old Broderick "Rodgin" Arpon, who served as their piano teacher for several years.

Police say lessons were held out of Arpon's Wylie home.

The investigation began when one of the boys came forward about the assault to his mother Monday. A day after Arpon's arrest, a second boy also told his mother he was assaulted by the piano teacher.

The warrants allege the assaults took place after Arpon gave the boys massages as a "reward" for their piano playing. Both boys told their mothers the touching then escalated into assaults.

Wylie police have asked anyone with information pertaining to the case to call Det. Helen Taylor at 214-380-9556.

