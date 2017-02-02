Donut shop burglar caught on camera taking cash register

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police say a wrecker driver helped nab a donut shop burglar in southeast Houston.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday the wrecker driver spotted a man breaking into the shop in the 1100 block of Broadway at Lawndale. The man allegedly went inside and took the cash register and money and then left in a white pickup, but the wrecker driver followed him until police could catch up.

The incident was captured on surveillance camera.

Officers stopped the suspect and arrested him. They returned the money to the donut shop.

There were no injuries.

(© 2017 KHOU)