Worker robbed at NE Houston Wells Fargo ATM.

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating an unusual robbery at a bank in northeast Houston.

The incident happened at a Wells Fargo bank on the Eastex Freeway near Cavalcade.

The victim told police he was servicing an ATM at the bank when an unarmed man approached him and punched him in the face before taking off with a cannister of cash.

