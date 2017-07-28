Woodway man arrested for possession of child porn

Courtesy: Texas Attorney General's Office (Photo: Custom)

WOODWAY - The Texas Attorney General's Office announced Friday that 23-year-old Charles David Baker, from Woodway, was arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

Following a tip involving an uploaded image of child pornography to an email account, Child Exploitation Unit investigators searched Baker's residence and found child pornography on his personal computer, authorities said.

Baker admitted the email account was his during an interview with CEU officials.

Investigators seized several additional digital storage devices that will be examined by the attorney general’s Digital Forensics Unit.

If convicted, Baker could face up to 10 years in prison per charge.

