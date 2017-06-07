Woodlands woman accused of defrauding employer of $1.5 million

HOUSTON – A 52-year-old woman from The Woodlands is accused of defrauding her former employer of more than $1.5 million, according to acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez.

Kavita Nehendra Duvvuru is charged with wire fraud. She was scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Smith at 10 a.m.

According to the charges, Duvvuru worked for Vinmar International Ltd., a petrochemical, marketing and distribution firm in Houston.

Prosecutors allege from 2010 through early 2017, Duvvuru made unauthorized charges of personal expenses and unauthorized cash withdrawals on credit cards which were only to be used for Vinmar business expenses.

Duvvuru allegedly altered the credit card statements and provided false information to conceal her fraud from Vinmar. As a result of her scheme Duvvuru suffered a loss of more than $1.5 million, according to the charges.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

