Woodlands pastor resigns after arrest for prostitution

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - The Woodlands pastor arrested Thursday on a prostitution charge has resigned from his church.

Eddie Hilburn was a pastor at The Woodlands First Baptist Church.

Hilburn had no comment Friday morning after making his first court appearance since his arrest.

Investigators say he responded to a sex ad and agreed to pay $80 for sex. He allegedly arranged a meeting at a hotel but it was an undercover agent who showed up.

Hilburn is out on bond.

