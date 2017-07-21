KHOU
Woodlands pastor resigns after arrest for prostitution

July 21, 2017

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - The Woodlands pastor arrested Thursday on a prostitution charge has resigned from his church.

Eddie Hilburn was a pastor at The Woodlands First Baptist Church.

Hilburn had no comment Friday morning after making his first court appearance since his arrest.

Investigators say he responded to a sex ad and agreed to pay $80 for sex. He allegedly arranged a meeting at a hotel but it was an undercover agent who showed up.

Hilburn is out on bond.  

 

 

