Woodlands pastor resigns after arrest for prostitution

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - The Woodlands pastor arrested Thursday on a prostitution charge has resigned from his church.
Eddie Hilburn was a pastor at The Woodlands First Baptist Church.
Hilburn had no comment Friday morning after making his first court appearance since his arrest.
Investigators say he responded to a sex ad and agreed to pay $80 for sex. He allegedly arranged a meeting at a hotel but it was an undercover agent who showed up.
Hilburn is out on bond.
