Man found not guilty of drug smuggling in Dominican Republic

Larry Davis. (Photo: Courtesy of family)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas- A father from The Woodlands, who spent more than a year in jail in the Dominican Republic, was found not guilty of drug smuggling.

According to his wife, 43-year-old Larry Davis is in the process of being released from the country after the not guilty verdict.

Davis owned an international fuel trading business. When he leased out his boat, drugs were found on board and he was arrested by authorities in 2016.

RELATED: Family says Woodlands father wrongfully jailed

His family always claimed that he was wrongfully jailed.

"Larry is a very personable guy," said Stacy Davis, his wife. "He is a family man, that's the best way to describe him, he's a Christian."

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV