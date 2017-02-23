Woman's car stolen during carjacking wrecked during chase

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say a suspect crashed a car that was taken a day earlier in a carjacking.

Around 1 a.m. Friday an officer spotted the stolen sedan on Bissonnet, but the driver refused to pull over.

The suspect led police on a short chase before crashing into a tree on Leawood. The driver, a lone male, jumped out and ran away. Police set up a perimeter, but the suspect was not located.

Police say the car was stolen when a woman was robbed by five men on Thursday.

