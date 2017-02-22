Woman shot in face at N. Harris County truck stop

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies and police responded to reports of an injured woman after a shooting at a north Harris County truck stop early Wednesday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was in her car in the 1100 block of N. Sam Houston Tollway near the Hardy Toll Road when someone walked up and started shooting through the back window of her car.

The woman sped away to a nearby hotel where she called for help.

An ambulance responded and treated the woman for a gunshot wound to the face. She was then taken to the hospital.

At this time deputies do not have a motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

