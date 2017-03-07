Woman who sexually abused teen girl sent to prison

Aimee Charlene Orgo, 37, was sentenced by a jury after pleading guilty to two charges of sexual assault of a child and one charge of sexual performance by a child.

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS - A Texas City woman who sexually abused a 14-year-old girl and videotaped the assault was sentenced to 52 years in prison Monday.

Orgo’s husband, Matthew Bryan Orgo, will be tried later this month on the same charges.

The victim testified she was 14 when the couple first abused her in 2013. She finally told someone in 2015 and the Orgos were arrested.

Orgo must serve at least half of her sentence -- or 26 years -- before she is eligible for parole. After she’s released, she’ll have to register as a sex offender every 90 days for the rest of her life.

