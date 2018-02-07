Woman surprised after car slams into her kitchen

HOUSTON – What a shock for a Houston woman after a suspected drunk driver slammed a car into her into the kitchen overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before midnight late Tuesday when the woman was driving on Trevor Way in north Harris County and lost control of her vehicle on the slick roads.

The vehicle struck a curb, causing a tire blowout, which sent the car straight into a parking lot and into the wall of an apartment unit, deputies said.

Deputies said the car hit a kitchen wall with the resident inside when it happened. She told deputies she was knocked to the ground, but she was not injured.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Deputies said they were following her to the hospital to do a blood draw, as they believe she was intoxicated.

