Woman allegedly shot by her husband during July incident has died

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A second woman who was shot during an argument at an apartment complex has died from her injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Loretta Vance was shot at an apartment complex on Windfern Meadows on July 20. A second victim, Crystal Wilson, was also fatally shot during the incident.

Deputies say 58-year-old James Michael Hickam was in the parking lot fighting with his wife, Loretta, when he pulled out a long-barrel shotgun.

When Vance tried to leave, Hickam allegedly opened fire, shooting her in the face. At the same time, Watson was driving by with a 2-year-old in her vehicle and she was hit in the gunfire as well.

Watson was found in her vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. The child was not injured.

Deputies say the shotgun was later found in Hickam's apartment.

HCSO says that charges against Hickam are being upgraded.

