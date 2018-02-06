Woman murdered during carjacking at gas station in southwest Houston

Bissonnet west of Wilcrest. Investigators say surveillance video shows two men on BMX style bicycles go up to the car and get inside. There was a struggle, and the suspects shot and killed the woman. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police say a woman is dead after an attempted carjacking at a gas station in southwest Houston.

The crime happened at Bissonnet at Leewood Boulevard, just west of Wilcrest.

The victim was in a BMW sedan with two other people when they stopped at a Valero station. Two people went into the store while she stayed in the car in the passenger seat.

Photos: Deadly carjacking investigation in southwest Houston

According to investigators, surveillance video shows two men on BMX style bicycles go up to the car and get inside. There was a struggle, and the suspects shot and killed the woman.

The suspects fled the scene, leaving the wounded woman and the car behind.

“One main goal here is to get this out to the public,” said HPD Lt. L. Meeler. “Because somebody knows these guys. Someone saw them out here tonight rolling around, knows exactly what they are wearing. Knows their name. We want to appeal to that person – do what is right.”

The identity of the victim has not been released, but police say she was 30 years old.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or call HPD Homicide at 713 308-3600.

© 2018 KHOU-TV