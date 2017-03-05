KHOU
HPD: Woman killed while leaving Rodeo in hit-and-run

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:05 AM. CST March 05, 2017

HOUSTON - A woman was killed while leaving the Rodeo in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, a 30-year-old woman was attempting to cross the 610 South Loop near Fannin Street around midnight when she was hit by a black pickup truck. 

The driver of the truck didn't stop and left the scene. 

The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann where she died. 

Police said she was leaving a Rodeo event and crossing to get to the parking area. There is a crosswalk for pedestrians to use over 610, but police said for some reason she didn't use it. 

HPD is still looking for the driver. 

(© 2017 KHOU)


