HPD: Woman killed while leaving Rodeo in hit-and-run

HOUSTON - A woman was killed while leaving the Rodeo in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, a 30-year-old woman was attempting to cross the 610 South Loop near Fannin Street around midnight when she was hit by a black pickup truck.

The driver of the truck didn't stop and left the scene.

The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann where she died.

Police said she was leaving a Rodeo event and crossing to get to the parking area. There is a crosswalk for pedestrians to use over 610, but police said for some reason she didn't use it.

HPD is still looking for the driver.

