Highway 249 auto-pedestrian (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies say a woman died after she was hit by several vehicles on Highway 249 overnight, but none of the drivers involved stopped at the scene.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday near 249 and Fallbrook.

Deputies say the woman died at the scene.

A description of the vehicles involved is not yet known.

