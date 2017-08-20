Woman killed, man injured in shooting outside sports bar in NW Harris Co.

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting outside a sports bar in northwest Harris County early Sunday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Chulas Sports Cantina located in the 17100 block of Tomball Parkway.

Deputies said there was "some sort of verbal disturbance" between two groups of people inside the bar that lead to the shooting outside.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head and transported by Memorial Hermann Life Flight. Deputies said she died at the hospital. A 26-year-old man who was with her was also shot and is in critical condition.

Deputies say one of the groups was all male, and the other was male and female. They believe there were possibly two shooters.

At this time, nobody is in custody. Deputies are looking for at least two suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know any information about the shooting, please contact HCSO at (713) 221-6000.

