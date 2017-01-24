Women, kids in apartment during home invasion in Clear Lake area

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police say a woman is in custody and a man is on the run after a home invasion and chase in the Clear Lake area.

Early Wednesday morning the pair allegedly broke through the back patio of an apartment. The residents weren’t hurt, but the man and woman took a set of car keys. The duo then stole a white Toyota Corolla in the driveway, according to Houston Police.

Officers responded and spotted the suspects on El Dorado. The suspects soon ditched the vehicle and ran away into a nearby apartment complex on foot, but the woman was caught. The man remained on the run as of Wednesday morning.

Police say several adult women and a couple of kids were in the apartment when the suspects broke in.

(© 2017 KHOU)