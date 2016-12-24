Woman fatally shoots husband in Spring home

KHOU
SPRING, Texas- A woman fatally shot her husband in their Spring home late Friday night.

SPRING, Texas- A woman fatally shot her husband following an argument in their Spring home late Friday night. 

According to investigators, a domestic disturbance happened around 11 p.m. between the couple while visiting relatives were in the home.

During the argument, the wife grabbed a gun and shot her husband. He died at the scene. 

The couple have a 15-year-old daughter and two boys. It isn't clear if they were in the home at the time. 

Investigators said the couple had a history of arguing and fighting. The incident remains under investigation. 

