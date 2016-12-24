Woman fatally shoots husband in Spring home

SPRING, Texas- A woman fatally shot her husband following an argument in their Spring home late Friday night.
According to investigators, a domestic disturbance happened around 11 p.m. between the couple while visiting relatives were in the home.
During the argument, the wife grabbed a gun and shot her husband. He died at the scene.
The couple have a 15-year-old daughter and two boys. It isn't clear if they were in the home at the time.
Investigators said the couple had a history of arguing and fighting. The incident remains under investigation.
(© 2016 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs