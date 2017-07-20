Woman dies after being shot by friend's boyfriend

Deputies on the scene of the fatal shooting in northwest Harris County Thursday afternoon. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - One woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Thursday afternoon.

According to a Precinct 4 Constable, the women were shot by the boyfriend of one of the women at the complex at 12919 Windfern Road.

At the time, the man's girlfriend was getting some of her belongings at the apartment and her friend was helping her.

Authorities said the boyfriend showed up at the apartment and shot his girlfriend's friend and then shot his girlfriend. The woman's friend died at the scene.

The man's girlfriend was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

There is no word on a possible motive or the man's whereabouts at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

