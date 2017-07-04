KHOU
Woman critical after getting shot by robbers at SW Houston apartments

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 11:01 AM. CDT July 04, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a woman’s shooting at a complex on the southwest side.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Chimney Rock north of Glenmont at about 11 p.m. Monday. They found the adult female had been shot once.

She was able to give a little information to officers, saying she was robbed by “several men.” The suspects got away.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

A detailed description of the suspects has not been released.

