Woman charged in July crash that killed 7-year-old boy

Edith Abrego

HOUSTON - Charges have been filed against a woman in connection with a July crash that killed a 7-year-old boy, according to police.

HPD says Edith Abrego, 29, has been charged with murder for her role in the death of Jody Rodriguez.

Child dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

According to HPD, Abrego was driving southbound in the 400 block of Maxey Road on July 7 when she failed to maintain a single lane, went into a grassy area, struck a speed limit sign and a light pole. Her vehicle then went airborne and landed on the driver side in a business parking lot.

Rodriguez was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other children, ages 4 and 6, and Abrego were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.





