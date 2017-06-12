Woman charged in Houston house fire that injured man

Charges have been filed against one suspect for arson - Laadlia Andrea Williams (Photo: HFD)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Fire Department says a woman is facing an arson charge for a fire that nearly killed a man over the weekend on the north side.

It was initially reported the victim in the fire, 40, had died. But paramedics performed CPR and were able to rescue him. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire was reported in the 6700 block of Leedale Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found flames coming from a one-story, wood-frame home.

HFD said they quickly searched the home and found the man inside. The majority of the damage was in the back and inside of the home.

HFD said the initial indications are the fire was the result of arson, and two women were taken into custody at the scene. Charges were announced Monday against one of those woman, identified as 19-year-old Laadlia Andrea Williams.

