Woman charged after $140K of marijuana seized in Richmond

Perla Guzman, 39 (Photo: Custom)

RICHMOND, Texas -- A woman was arrested and charged Monday after police discovered more than 200 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Richmond.

A Richmond police officer conducted the traffic stop Monday morning on Highway 59. The officer spoke with the driver of a pickup truck, identified as Perla Guzman, 39, of Zapata, and later discovered 12 ½ bales of marijuana stored inside a work chest in the bed of the truck.

Authorities say the bales weighed 274.5 pounds, which has an estimated value of $140,000.

Guzman was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana more than 50 pounds and less than 2,000 pounds. She remains in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

